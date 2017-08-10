McGee adds two to its board

McGee Group has made two appointments to strengthen its board of directors and grow the business.

Nick Taylor, head of demolition for the past six years, joins the McGee board as business development director. He will also continue to have responsibility for the delivery and strategic planning of the company’s demolition works.

Also joining the McGee board in a non-executive capacity is Nigel Warnes, who was latterly construction director at John Sisk, where he worked for 23 years. He has been asked to help the business development team to drive the company’s growth strategy.

McGee Group managing director Brian McGee said: “Our key focus at McGee is providing a first class service to all our clients. Utilising our own direct resources across all disciplines gives us a real competitive edge in delivering programme certainty and complex projects within budget. Talented leadership is at the very core of achieving our long and short term aspirations. Accordingly, I’m delighted to further strengthen our senior leadership team with Nigel and Nick’s appointments. I am very confident that we have the right ream in place to continue to deliver successfully for our clients.”

