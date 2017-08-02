McGee wins LSE demolition contract

The London School of Economics (LSE) has awarded specialist contractor McGee the demolition contract for 44 Lincoln’s Inn Fields.

McGee will start work in September to bring down the eight-storey building that was previously occupied by Cancer Research UK. It is currently preparing the site in coordination with Westminster City Council and the London School of Economics, as well as other contractors working in the area. McGee will be on site until spring 2018.

Nick Taylor, McGee’s head of demolition, said: “We have been fortunate enough to secure the project and are looking forward to working with LSE and their professional team.”

LSE director of estates Julian Robinson said: “LSE has a very ambitious Estates Strategy but given our constrained location, doesn’t seem to have any easy projects. We need top quality contractors to deliver them and McGee has made an impressive start.”

The deconstruction and demolition of the existing building will make way for a new building to be known as The Marshall Building after a £30m donation to the LSE by financier Sir Paul Marshall. It will house the academic departments of accounting, finance and management and research centres. It will also contain teaching, sports and arts facilities.