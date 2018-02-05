News » UK » McLaren turnover up 25% to £600m » published 5 Feb 2018
McLaren turnover up 25% to £600m
McLaren Construction Group has posted results showing 25% revenue growth with gross margins also improved.
In the year to 31st July 2017, McLaren Construction saw its turnover grow by £119.8m to £600.3m. Over the past five years the company has now grown at an average rate of 9.8% per year.
Operating profits in fiscal 2017 were £4.4m, up from £3.6m for the previous year, and gross margin increased from 5.3% to 5.6%.
The forward order book indicates that turnover will again top £600m this year.
Chairman Kevin Taylor said: “The outlook for McLaren Construction in the UK and internationally is positive, and the business is now strongly positioned to grow and further enhance its position as one of the industry’s leading privately-owned construction companies.
“We have not detected any distinct slowdown in either business or enquiries since Britain voted to leave the European Union. In fact, in those situations where we had anticipated contracts being cancelled or delayed, clients have chosen to proceed. Of course, in light of industry-wide economic concerns, we’ll remain cautious for the longer duration.”
He added: “We forecast continued growth in turnover whilst remaining selective on the contracts we undertake. We remain focused on our core operating sectors whilst selectively reviewing opportunities in new markets.”
Current building projects include an £18m office development for Grosvenor Estates and a £40m commercial building for Viridis Real Estate at 119 Farringdon Road. McLaren also has a £48m contract to refurbish and fit-out of New Bracken House in the City of London for the Obayashi Corporation, delivering a new London HQ for the Financial Times.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 5 Feb 2018 (last updated on 5 Feb 2018).
More News Channels
- What the supply chain needs to know if another main contractor goes bust
- Carillion collapse: legal implications
- Groaning Shelves: a year of revision for standard forms of contract
- Payroll reform in the pipeline
- Supreme Court rules against Aberdeen’s planning gain demands
- Click here to browse all articles