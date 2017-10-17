Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

News » Up To £20m » McMullen wins £11m Clatterbridge package » published 17 Oct 2017

McMullen wins £11m Clatterbridge package

Lakesmere subsidiary McMullen Facades has won an £11m contract to supply and install the glazed façade for The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust’s new specialist hospital in Liverpool

The new hospital is being built by Laing O'Rourke

McMullen Facades will be working alongside main contractor Laing O’Rourke and architect BDP on the 11-storey hospital, which is being built next to the existing Royal Liverpool University Hospital and the University of Liverpool.

BDP’s design of the new hospital has a highly glazed façade for maximum daylight.

McMullen will undertake the design, manufacture and installation of the fenestration package, including both unitised and stick curtain wall systems, bolted glass systems, aluminium doors, windows and rooflights. Both the unitised and stick curtain walling will be manufactured in McMullen’s own factory. 

McMullen will also deliver the rainscreen and cladding package that comprises a mix of transparent, translucent, opaque and graduated fritted panels.

McMullen Facades will start work on site in April 2018, with overall completion of the scheme expected in 2020.

 

 

This article was published on 17 Oct 2017 (last updated on 17 Oct 2017).

