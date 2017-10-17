McMullen wins £11m Clatterbridge package

Lakesmere subsidiary McMullen Facades has won an £11m contract to supply and install the glazed façade for The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust’s new specialist hospital in Liverpool

McMullen Facades will be working alongside main contractor Laing O’Rourke and architect BDP on the 11-storey hospital, which is being built next to the existing Royal Liverpool University Hospital and the University of Liverpool.

BDP’s design of the new hospital has a highly glazed façade for maximum daylight.

McMullen will undertake the design, manufacture and installation of the fenestration package, including both unitised and stick curtain wall systems, bolted glass systems, aluminium doors, windows and rooflights. Both the unitised and stick curtain walling will be manufactured in McMullen’s own factory.

McMullen will also deliver the rainscreen and cladding package that comprises a mix of transparent, translucent, opaque and graduated fritted panels.

McMullen Facades will start work on site in April 2018, with overall completion of the scheme expected in 2020.