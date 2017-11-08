M&E firm bought by its directors

Ductwork manufacturer and installation contractor E Poppleton & Son has been acquired by its managing director Tim Hopkinson and sales director Nigel Edwards-Hughes.

Tim Hopkinson, who is also president of the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA), and Nigel Edwards-Hughes, who has been with Poppleton for 42 years, will now run the business as joint owners/directors.

They said it would be ‘business as usual’ for business, founded in Colwyn Bay 93 years ago, although they have plans for growth in high tech sectors such as the pharmaceutical, life science and nuclear industries.

“This has come at a busy time for me during my year as BESA president and, therefore, would not have been possible without Nigel’s dedication,” Mr Hopkinson said.

Mr Hopkinson is the third president from the company, following in the footsteps of Gareth Vaughan, who was president of what was then the HVCA in 2008/9, and also the founder’s grandson Edgar Poppleton, who served in 1988/89.