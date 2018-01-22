Meetings called for North West Construction Hub framework

North West Construction Hub, a public sector procurement group, is inviting main contractor construction companies to soft market testing days next month in preparation for a new framework it is putting together.

North West Construction Hub is re-procuring its medium value framework, which is to deliver a range of construction projects for local authorities and other publicly bodies in the northwest of England, each project being within the value range of £2m to £9m.

A soft market testing day is being held on 12th February 2018 at the Solaris Centre in Blackpool, and 27th February in Manchester (venue TBA).

The events are open to all main contractor construction companies interested in sharing their knowledge and experience and who may bid for the new framework. Consultants, subcontractors and trade suppliers are not invited.

To book a slot, email: nwch@nwconstructionhub.org for further information.

North West Construction Hub is also re-procuring its high value framework for 2018 to 2022. This is divided into three lots: projects valued between £8m and £15m; £15m to £35m; and more than £35m. The overall total value of projects to be commissioned under the high value framework over the three-year term is expected to be somewhere between £250m and £1.5bn, although the total value per lot has yet to be determined.

The contract notice was published just before Christmas 2017. Interested companies have until 13th February 2018 to take action. The procurement documents for this are at: www.the-chest.org.uk