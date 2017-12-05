Mick George sets up concrete plants for A14 upgrade

Mick George has landed a £16m contract for the exclusive supply of concrete for the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon improvement scheme.

Mick George will supply 300,000m3 of concrete over three-and-a-half years from two dedicated on-site plants. These have been established at Brampton and Ermine Street, with further supplies sourced from Mick George’s existing local facilities.

The £1.5bn project to widen 21 miles of the A14 from two to three lanes in each direction is being delivered by a four-way joint-venture of Balfour Beatty, Carillion, Skanska and Costain. They began work in November 2016.

To date, concrete supplied has been instrumental in the advancements made to build 34 new bridges and other structures. The first side road bridge on the A1198 opened to traffic in September 2017, with the Grafham road bridge, which will pass over the A1 and A14, also nearing completion.

Many of the columns and foundations for the remaining bridges are in place, including the 750-metre River Great Ouse viaduct. This structure alone will require 800 concrete panels and the manufacturing of panels required for the bridge-decks is also well underway.

Total aggregate requirements for the duration of the project are likely to exceed 10 million tonnes.