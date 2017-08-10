Mobile Mini maintains investment

Mobile Mini, hirer of portable accommodation and storage containers, has seen its UK business grow half-year revenue by 14% to £33m for the first six months of 2017.

Revenue has been bolstered by investment in a further 600 new units for its rental fleet, including some of the new Groundhog Fusion mobile welfare units. Mobile Mini's rental fleet now stands at almost 40,000 units across its 16 branches.

Growth was helped by the acquisition late last year of Gateshead-based Containers 2000 and Mr Box, headquartered in Ipswich.

Managing director Chris Morgan said: "We saw strong growth in the first half of the year, with continued strong demand from the construction industry. We're determined to maintain our market leading position by continuing to invest in our people and products, so that we exceed our customers' expectations and continue to build strong long term relationships with them."