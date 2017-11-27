MoD hands Lovell £250m high-speed house-building deal

Lovell has been awarded a £250m contract by the Ministry of Defence to build more than 900 new homes for troops and their families relocating from Germany to Salisbury Plain.

The project, part of the Army Basing Programme (ABP), will be Lovell’s largest-ever contracting scheme.

Contracts have been signed for the deal that will see the Morgan Sindall Group subsidiary construct 917 homes at three sites in Bulford, Larkhill and Ludgershall by May 2020. It will be working to a handover rate of 20 homes a week.

Approximately 4,000 additional service personnel and their families are relocating to the Salisbury Plain area by 2020.

Construction is set to start in early 2018 after Lovell’s completion of pre-commencement works, including the creation of new roads and other infrastructure, which began in spring 2017.

The £250m contract award follows Lovell’s completion of 346 homes in just over a year for returning soldiers and their families moving to Stafford in 2015.

Mark Duddy, ABP programme director, said: “This signifies a major milestone in the delivery of the Army Basing Programme. This substantial investment by the MoD will provide modern first-class homes for our service personnel and their families as they return from Germany in 2019 or relocate within the UK.”

Lovell said it believed the project would deliver faster construction times than any other UK low-rise homes scheme, with the exception of the previous project delivered by the company for the MoD at Stafford. The accelerated construction programme for the Salisbury Plain project will see the scheme deliver 20 completed homes a week – compared with a typical industry delivery pace of one to two homes a week. Energy performance for all homes will be equivalent to Level 4 of the Code for Sustainable Homes.