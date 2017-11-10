More Hinowa mini-dumpers for Express

Express Hire has invested in a new fleet of Hinowa tracked mini-dumpers.

The Dorset-based plant hire company has purchased six Hinowa HS701 machines as direct replacements for older Hinowa models it bought four years ago.

At 758mm wide, the Hinowa HS701 is designed to pass through narrow standard doorways and garden gates. The stand-on, 700kg capacity dumper has a mast-type hi-tip feature, enabling it to load skips, flat beds and trailers.

Express Hire bought the dumpers from Access Platform Sales (APS), the UK dealer for Hinowa tracked compact machinery.

Andy George, sales and accounts manager at Express Hire, said: “The HS701 has been very successful for us, as it is a very reliable, well-designed Hinowa product. The after-sales support from APS is also very good.

“They work hand in hand with our Kubota micro-excavators, so typically deliver high utilisation rates,” he said.

“As compact machines, they are great at accessing the rear of residential properties for back garden work and for operating in tight spaces. The tracks help spread the weight, so they have very low ground pressure, meaning they don’t chew up lawns or crack patio paving.”

The HS701 is available with a Kubota diesel engine or Honda petrol engines. The 9HP version has manual start – an industry first for this type of product. The 13HP version is designed for more intensive use, so has electric start and a heat exchanger. All models are available with standard or self-loading dumper.