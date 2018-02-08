Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu February 08 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » More jobs lost at Carillion » published 8 Feb 2018

More jobs lost at Carillion

Another 101 roles at Carillion have been made redundant by the Official Receiver today.

This takes the total number of redundancies to date to 930 since liquidation proceedings began at Carillion last month.

However, 2,250 jobs have so far been saved in total.

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said: “We have continued to review Carillion’s contracts, as well as core divisions of the business, and I can confirm that we have safeguarded a further 1,221 jobs. These roles are connected to the delivery of both public and private contracts and cover services for a city council, as well as a range of facilities management services. This means so far, we have been able to save more than 2,000 jobs.

“Regrettably, we are also announcing that 101 roles have been made redundant. These are a mix of back-office functions and engineering support roles that new suppliers no longer require.

“We continue to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions throughout. Those who have lost their jobs will be able to find support through Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service and are also entitled to make a claim for statutory redundancy payments. The liquidation process continues and we remain focused on engaging with staff and new suppliers about any changes to jobs and contracts.”

 

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 8 Feb 2018 (last updated on 8 Feb 2018).

More News Channels