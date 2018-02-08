News » UK » More jobs lost at Carillion » published 8 Feb 2018
More jobs lost at Carillion
Another 101 roles at Carillion have been made redundant by the Official Receiver today.
This takes the total number of redundancies to date to 930 since liquidation proceedings began at Carillion last month.
However, 2,250 jobs have so far been saved in total.
A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said: “We have continued to review Carillion’s contracts, as well as core divisions of the business, and I can confirm that we have safeguarded a further 1,221 jobs. These roles are connected to the delivery of both public and private contracts and cover services for a city council, as well as a range of facilities management services. This means so far, we have been able to save more than 2,000 jobs.
“Regrettably, we are also announcing that 101 roles have been made redundant. These are a mix of back-office functions and engineering support roles that new suppliers no longer require.
“We continue to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions throughout. Those who have lost their jobs will be able to find support through Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service and are also entitled to make a claim for statutory redundancy payments. The liquidation process continues and we remain focused on engaging with staff and new suppliers about any changes to jobs and contracts.”
