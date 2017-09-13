Morgan Sindall lands £16.7m Cambridge school expansion

Morgan Sindall has won a £16.7m contract to extend and overhaul Bottisham Village College in Cambridge.

Cambridgeshire County Council and Anglian Learning Trust have contracted Morgan Sindall to build a new teaching block with 22 classrooms, an auditorium, reception and dining area.

To increase the college’s student capacity, Morgan Sindall will also remodel the original Bottisham Village College building, widening corridors and expanding car parking facilities and bus bays.

It will also be putting in new sports facilities.

“Bottisham Village College plays a major role within the local community and we hope this project will prove to be a great addition to the area,” said Bob Ensch, area director at Morgan Sindall.