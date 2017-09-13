Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Up To £20m » Morgan Sindall lands £16.7m Cambridge school expansion » published 13 Sep 2017

Morgan Sindall lands £16.7m Cambridge school expansion

Morgan Sindall has won a £16.7m contract to extend and overhaul Bottisham Village College in Cambridge.

Cambridgeshire County Council and Anglian Learning Trust have contracted Morgan Sindall to build a new teaching block with 22 classrooms, an auditorium, reception and dining area.

To increase the college’s student capacity, Morgan Sindall will also remodel the original Bottisham Village College building, widening corridors and expanding car parking facilities and bus bays.

It will also be putting in new sports facilities.

“Bottisham Village College plays a major role within the local community and we hope this project will prove to be a great addition to the area,” said Bob Ensch, area director at Morgan Sindall.

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 13 Sep 2017 (last updated on 13 Sep 2017).

More News Channels