Morgan Sindall scoops uni's £28m sports centre

Morgan Sindall has won a £28m design and build contract for a sports centre at Southampton Solent University.

The four-storey steel frame building will house two sports halls, three fitness studios and two gym rooms, along with teaching facilities. Morgan Sindall will also construct an underground car park.

The Morgan Sindall project team is now on site on the university’s East Park Terrace Campus and the project is expected to be completed in summer 2019. A Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) rating of excellent is being targeted.

The project team includes ArchitecturePLB, Arup, and planning consultants JLL.

Morgan Sindall regional managing director Andy Duff said: “This ambitious scheme will help the university enhance its sport, health and fitness related degree programmes by providing specialist sport and fitness practical spaces.

“The new sports centre will create a real presence as people enter the East Park Terrace campus and we’re looking forward to delivering a great facility.”

This Southampton Solent University scheme is Morgan Sindall’s 11th project win under the Southern Construction Framework (SCF).

Further Images