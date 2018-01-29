Morrison wins £40m Queensferry High School

Morrison Construction is main contractor for a £40m school building project in Edinburgh.

City of Edinburgh Council has confirmed the team delivering the new Queensferry High School will be its development partner Hub South East and main contractor Morrison Construction, part of the Galliford Try group.

Planning permission for the new 1,200-capacity secondary school has granted last week. Plans include a new school, with a sports hall and swimming pool for community use.

The new school will be built on the current school’s playing fields and, following completion, the old school will be demolished, with the area landscaped and a new pitch created on the site.

Work is expected to start on site in spring 2018, with completion due by spring 2020.

Morrison Construction managing director Eddie Robertson said: “We look forward to working with our partners Hub South East and The City of Edinburgh Council to build this exciting new facility for Queensferry and the wider district. This project will deliver larger, modern education and sporting facilities to benefit pupils, staff and the community and we are excited to make these plans a reality.”