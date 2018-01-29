News » Over £20m » Morrison wins £40m Queensferry High School » published 29 Jan 2018
Morrison wins £40m Queensferry High School
Morrison Construction is main contractor for a £40m school building project in Edinburgh.
City of Edinburgh Council has confirmed the team delivering the new Queensferry High School will be its development partner Hub South East and main contractor Morrison Construction, part of the Galliford Try group.
Planning permission for the new 1,200-capacity secondary school has granted last week. Plans include a new school, with a sports hall and swimming pool for community use.
The new school will be built on the current school’s playing fields and, following completion, the old school will be demolished, with the area landscaped and a new pitch created on the site.
Work is expected to start on site in spring 2018, with completion due by spring 2020.
Morrison Construction managing director Eddie Robertson said: “We look forward to working with our partners Hub South East and The City of Edinburgh Council to build this exciting new facility for Queensferry and the wider district. This project will deliver larger, modern education and sporting facilities to benefit pupils, staff and the community and we are excited to make these plans a reality.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 29 Jan 2018 (last updated on 29 Jan 2018).