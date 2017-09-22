Mott MacDonald team lands design of $10bn JFK upgrade

A team headed by Mott MacDonald and Grimshaw Architects is to lead the preliminary engineering and development work for a US$10bn (£7.4bn) redevelopment of New York’s John F Kennedy Airport.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced the Port Authority's selection of the Mott MacDonald-led consulting team, following a competitive RFP process. The team will implement the vision plan set out by the Governor's Airport Advisory Panel for the redevelopment the airport.

"Our plan for a transformed JFK envisions a unified, state-of-the-art airport to meet the demands of current and future passengers, and with this action, we're making these plans a reality," said Cuomo.

The team also includes TranSolutions, Harris Miller Miller & Hanson, VJ Associates, ACB Architects, EnTech Engineering, Naik Consulting, Reichman Frankle and Holmes Keogh.

The vision set out by the Governor's Airport Advisory Panel has the potential to drive as much as US$10bn in investment to modernise the airport and help drive economic growth.

In addition to the integration of terminals, the planning work will include redesigning the on-airport traffic pattern, centralising parking lots, improving customer amenities, expanding taxiways and enhancing security technology.

A major task for Mott MacDonald and Grimshaw Architects will be developing forecasts of JFK Airport's aviation demands - passenger numbers, cargo tonnage, type of jet fleets and general aviation needs - anticipated through to the middle of the century, while analysing the requirements to meet expected peak demand needs. Key priorities include optimising airfield capacity to reduce ground delays, improving rail access and capacity to and from the airport and developing cargo facilities and operations.