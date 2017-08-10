Motts in for Sheffield Uni’s social sciences building

Mott MacDonald has been brought on board to provide multidisciplinary engineering services for the new Faculty of Social Sciences facility at the University of Sheffield.

The £45m building will be four storeys high at the front and three storeys high at the back, with a total area of 16,500 square meters.

Plans for the building, designed by Sheffield based architect HLM, were approved last month by Sheffield City Council.

Mott MacDonald is providing civil, structural, acoustic and fire engineering design services on the project. The consultancy said that it would also use parametric modelling and building information modelling to optimise structural efficiency, strength and aesthetics.

Mott MacDonald project manager Jon Svikis said: “This is an architecturally ambitious project. It will incorporate large cantilevering floor plates clad entirely in a high-performing glass façade, with a stepped overhanging nose that will create a dramatic feature entrance.”

Construction of the new Faculty of Social Sciences building is due start on site in early 2018 and be completed in spring 2020.

The Faculty of Social Sciences is Sheffield University’s largest faculty, with more than 9,000 students, making up 34% of the total student population. Departments in the faculty include law, architecture, planning, management, social work, landscape design and journalism.