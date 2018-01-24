Murphy lands new National Grid gas deal

Utilities contractor J Murphy & Sons has been awarded a £13m design and build contract by National Grid to replace and refurbish assets on the national gas transmission system.

Starting in mid-January 2018, the work, which is part of National Grid’s ‘AGI renovation campaign’, will identify and upgrade ageing assets on the high pressure gas system. Murphy will be covering most of England, from Exeter in the southwest to Kings Lynn in the east and Bishop Auckland in the northeast.

This contract award follows on from Murphy’s previous work to refurbish valves for National Grid.

Mark Simpson, Murphy’s project manager for the scheme, said: “The work will be challenging but we are confident that our experience from last year will help us. We’re looking forward to continuing working with National Grid and playing our part in maintaining the country’s vital energy infrastructure.”

Murphy’s in-house welding service in Leeds will also play a role in the project, delivering onsite and offsite inspection, specialist assessments, assembly testing and offsite fabrication.