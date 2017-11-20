News » International » Nepal signs deal for major hydropower scheme » published 20 Nov 2017
Nepal signs deal for major hydropower scheme
The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has signed an agreement with a Chinese company for the construction of a US$1.8bn (£1.37bn) hydropower project.
China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC) will have 75% stake in the joint venture, with NEA holding the remainder.
The 750 MW West Seti hydropower project is located in Nepal’s Baitadi, Bajhang, Dadeldhura and Doti districts.
Construction is expected to take 79 months.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 20 Nov 2017 (last updated on 20 Nov 2017).