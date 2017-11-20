Nepal signs deal for major hydropower scheme

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has signed an agreement with a Chinese company for the construction of a US$1.8bn (£1.37bn) hydropower project.

China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC) will have 75% stake in the joint venture, with NEA holding the remainder.

The 750 MW West Seti hydropower project is located in Nepal’s Baitadi, Bajhang, Dadeldhura and Doti districts.

Construction is expected to take 79 months.