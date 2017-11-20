Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » International » Nepal signs deal for major hydropower scheme » published 20 Nov 2017

Nepal signs deal for major hydropower scheme

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has signed an agreement with a Chinese company for the construction of a US$1.8bn (£1.37bn) hydropower project.

China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC) will have 75% stake in the joint venture, with NEA holding the remainder.

The 750 MW West Seti hydropower project is located in Nepal’s Baitadi, Bajhang, Dadeldhura and Doti districts.

Construction is expected to take 79 months. 

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 20 Nov 2017 (last updated on 20 Nov 2017).

More News Channels