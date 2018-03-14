Network Rail fires starting gun on £5bn track work contest

Network Rail has alerted contractors to the opportunity to bid for a share of £5bn of track renewals.

It has published a prior information notice (PIN) in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) for its tender exercise to let the next generation of track works contracts, valued up to £5bn over 10 years, starting in 2019.

Network Rail’s procurement strategy is to form collaborative alliances. The contracts will cover the development, design and delivery of plain line and switches & crossings, as well as associated infrastructure works using the alliancing contract form. Three alliances will be formed between Network Rail and consortia comprising a minimum of one construction contractor and one designer. The alliances will cover the following geographic areas:

Alliance 1: North (Scotland Route)

Alliance 2: Central (London North West, and London North East & East Midland Routes)

Alliance 3: South (Anglia, Southeast, Wessex, Western, and Wales Routes)

The pre-qualification period for the tender is expected to start in May 2018, and will be preceded by a supplier engagement briefing for interested suppliers on Monday 23rd April.

A significant infrastructure investment programme will be undertaken by Network Rail during the next five-year funding period, 2019-2024, known as Control Period 6 (CP6). Network Rail is therefore inviting bids from relevant suppliers.

Steve Featherstone, Network Rail’s director for track said: “This tender represents a major milestone in the development of our strategy for our track infrastructure investment programme. It also represents a significant commitment by Network Rail to the rail industry and we are expecting high levels of interest in these contracts from the supply chain. In return, we will be looking for clear and firm commitments from the supply chain to deliver value for Network Rail.”

The published Track Works PIN contains full details on the tender and information of where suppliers can register their interest.