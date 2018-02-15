New boss for Wates Residential

Wates Group has named Richard Shroll as managing director of its recently restructured residential business.

Wates Residential North was recently subsumed into Wates Construction Group.

Richard Shroll replaces Joanne Jamieson, who was managing director of Wates Residential, but has now left Wates to pursue new opportunities after more than 20 years with the company.

Mr Shroll was previously group construction director and has been with Wates since 1989.

In addition, Chris Brittain has been appointed commercial director of Wates Residential, reporting directly to Richard Shroll. Mr Brittain was formerly regional commercial director for Wates Construction North.