New chair for CIRIA council

Jonathan Simm of HR Wallingford has taken over as chairman of the member council of the Construction Industry Research & Information Association (CIRIA).

Jonathan Simm is chief technical director of resilience at the hydrological research organisation HR Wallingford.

He has taken over as CIRIA council chair from Doug Waters, Gatwick Airport’s construction and delivery manager, who has served four years in the post. Mr Waters is credited with being instrumental in the set up and running of CIRIA’s national infrastructure client leadership group, which brings together some of the largest UK providers from transport and utilities sectors.