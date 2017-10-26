Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » New chair for CIRIA council » published 26 Oct 2017

New chair for CIRIA council

Jonathan Simm of HR Wallingford has taken over as chairman of the member council of the Construction Industry Research & Information Association (CIRIA).

Doug Waters from Gatwick Airport (left) and Jonathan Simm from HR Wallingford (right) Above: Doug Waters from Gatwick Airport (left) and Jonathan Simm from HR Wallingford (right)

Jonathan Simm is chief technical director of resilience at the hydrological research organisation HR Wallingford.

He has taken over as CIRIA council chair from Doug Waters, Gatwick Airport’s construction and delivery manager, who has served four years in the post. Mr Waters is credited with being instrumental in the set up and running of CIRIA’s national infrastructure client leadership group, which brings together some of the largest UK providers from transport and utilities sectors.

 

 

This article was published on 26 Oct 2017 (last updated on 26 Oct 2017).

