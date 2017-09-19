News » UK » New code of practice for recording data on buried assets » published 19 Sep 2017
New code of practice for recording data on buried assets
British Standards Institution (BSI) has published a new code of practice to standardise the way data on underground utilities are captured, recorded, maintained and shared.
Accurate mapping of underground pipes and cables is needed to avoid damage by those undertaking excavations. There are more than three million highway excavations each year but little guidance for asset owners on how best to manage data records. This results in unnecessary excavations, BSI says.
The publicly available specification, PAS 256, Buried assets – Capturing, recording, maintaining and sharing of location information and data – Code of practice, has been created to address the variable quality, reliability and availability of existing data. Sponsored by the Institution of Civil Engineers, the PAS provides recommendations to improve the capturing, recording and maintaining of data related to buried assets.
PAS 256 is intended to be used alongside PAS 128, Specification for underground utility defection, verification and location. PAS 128 applies to active, abandoned, redundant or unknown underground utilities and the location of their associated surface features.
This article was published on 19 Sep 2017 (last updated on 19 Sep 2017).