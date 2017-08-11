New deal for plumbers includes 32 days holiday a year

Employers in the plumbing industry have agreed a pay deal for their workers worth 8.5% over three years, with more time off.

The Joint Industry Board (JIB) plumbing national agreement was settled after lengthy negotiations between union and employer representatives.

Workers in England and Wales covered by the agreement will receive an overall 8.4% increase on pay over the lifetime of the three year pay deal. Workers will also get two days additional holiday, increases in allowances to match increases in basic pay and a 20% increase in sick pay.

Members of Unite overwhelmingly endorsed the pay deal in a consultative ballot.

Unite national officer for construction John Allott said: “This is an excellent deal for plumbers and is well above the average pay awards that workers are receiving across all sectors.

“In addition to the increase in basic rates, workers will also receive a total of 32 days holiday a year and substantial increases in all allowances.

“This multi-year pay deal provides certainty for both workers and employers going forward and should be used as a model for other agreements and negotiations. Crucially it maintains the integrity of the national agreement and it will greatly assist in increasing the recruitment and retention of highly skilled plumbers.”

From 1st January 2018 hourly rates rise 2.5%, plus an additional one day’s holiday, a 20% increase in industry sick pay, a 2.5% increase in all allowances. Advanced plumbers (the most common pay grade) will receive a basic rate of £15.05 an hour.

From January 2019, hourly rates go up a further 2.75% and allowances by 2.75%.

From January 2020, hourly rates rise by 3%, allowances by 3% and an additional day’s holiday is added.

The compound increase in hourly pay is therefore 8.47%.