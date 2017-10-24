New dealer for Himoinsa generators

Ipswich-based diesel power specialist Midas is the new premium dealer for generator giant Himoinsa.

The appointment will see Midas selling Himoinsa machines as well as building and developing its own rental fleet, serving agricultural, construction, civil engineering, offshore markets and live events.

Himoinsa is a Spanish manufacturer that was acquired by Japan’s Yanmar Group in 2015. In October 2016 it introduced its Silent Plus Range, which cuts noise emissions to arounbd 60 dB without reducing performance.

Midas managing director Dave Noble said: “Containing noise is a crucial aspect to contracts at a number of events we supply, and in other sectors too, so the Silent Plus Range will play fast dividend.

“The Himoinsa brand is a mark of quality recognised worldwide. We’ve been looking to expand the rental and sales side of the business for a number of years and this relationship gives us the perfect tools to do that. The innovations keep coming and we’re proud to be involved.”

Clive Dix, managing director of Himoinsa Power Solutions UK, added: “We assess the technical capabilities of our dealers, their ability to support the product, and Midas meets all the criteria. Its ‘can do’ attitude is perfect fit with our machines.”