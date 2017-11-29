News » Plant » New machines for Glasgow training centre » published 29 Nov 2017
New machines for Glasgow training centre
MGS Training has invested in three new pieces of Volvo Construction Equipment for its plant operator training school.
MGS Training has a 40-acre training centre at Bargeddie in Glasgow, offering Construction Plant Competency Scheme (CPCS) courses. Since proprietor Colin McGhee started up the business 20 years ago, it has trained thousands of plant operators for their CPCS accreditations.
MGS Training’s new machines are: a Volvo A25G articulated hauler, which replaces a four year-old D-model; a 22-tonne Volvo EC220E excavator, replacing a competitor model of similar size; and an EW180E wheeled excavator, which is the first machine of its kind to be delivered into the Scottish plant market.
Colin McGhee said: “The EC220E is a good optimum-sized excavator to train operators on, bringing the rubber duck [EW180E] into our training fleet opens up another plant category for us, and there are not many schools that can boast of having the latest technology we find on Volvo’s A25G articulated hauler.
“Having these three brand new, ‘state of the art’ product types available for machine operators to train on will give us a competitive edge in providing up-to-date machine operator training,” he added.
This article was published on 29 Nov 2017 (last updated on 29 Nov 2017).