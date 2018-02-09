Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Sat February 10 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » Plant » New MD for Manitou UK » published 9 Feb 2018

New MD for Manitou UK

Mark Ormond has been appointed managing director of Manitou UK, taking over from Jonathan Tapp.

Manitou UK md Mark Ormond Above: Manitou UK md Mark Ormond

Manitou is a French manufacturer of telehandlers, skid steer loaders and access platforms for construction and agricultural use.

Mark Ormond joins its UK operations from the UK subsidiary of Same Deutz-Fahr, which sells and supports Same tractors and Deutz-Fahr tractors and combines. He was managing director there too.

He is the current president (2017-18) of the Agricultural Engineers Association.

“My background is agriculture but I look forward to learning about the construction and industrial sectors, and to seeing how I can add value to this highly successful company,” he said.

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 9 Feb 2018 (last updated on 9 Feb 2018).

More News Channels