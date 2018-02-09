News » Plant » New MD for Manitou UK » published 9 Feb 2018
New MD for Manitou UK
Mark Ormond has been appointed managing director of Manitou UK, taking over from Jonathan Tapp.
Manitou is a French manufacturer of telehandlers, skid steer loaders and access platforms for construction and agricultural use.
Mark Ormond joins its UK operations from the UK subsidiary of Same Deutz-Fahr, which sells and supports Same tractors and Deutz-Fahr tractors and combines. He was managing director there too.
He is the current president (2017-18) of the Agricultural Engineers Association.
“My background is agriculture but I look forward to learning about the construction and industrial sectors, and to seeing how I can add value to this highly successful company,” he said.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 9 Feb 2018 (last updated on 9 Feb 2018).