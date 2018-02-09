New MD for Manitou UK

Mark Ormond has been appointed managing director of Manitou UK, taking over from Jonathan Tapp.

Manitou is a French manufacturer of telehandlers, skid steer loaders and access platforms for construction and agricultural use.

Mark Ormond joins its UK operations from the UK subsidiary of Same Deutz-Fahr, which sells and supports Same tractors and Deutz-Fahr tractors and combines. He was managing director there too.

He is the current president (2017-18) of the Agricultural Engineers Association.

“My background is agriculture but I look forward to learning about the construction and industrial sectors, and to seeing how I can add value to this highly successful company,” he said.