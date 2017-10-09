New owner for Clarke Demolition

Suffolk-based Clarke Demolition Company has been acquired by TRU7, parent company of Tippers ‘R’ Us and Trucks ‘R’ Us, based in Ipswich.

David Clarke, a past president of the National Federation of Demolition Contractors, has sold his CDC business to TRU7 for an undisclosed sum.

TRU7 is owned by Guy Nicholls, who used to own telehandler hire company Fork Rent before selling it in 2015 to Steve Corcoran who merged it with One Call Plant Hire, to become Ardent Hire Solutions.

Guy Nicholls said: “I’m pleased to announce CDC Demolition is now a TRU7 group company, an old name in the industry that we plan to invest heavily to bring it to the standard of other group companies.”