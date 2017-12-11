New tower blocks planned for Woking

The Surrey town of Woking is set to have its centre enhanced by the construction of three high-rise tower blocks.

Construction of Woking Gateway project is on course to start in 2021 after the appointment of Coplan, which specialises in local authority mixed-use schemes, as the borough council’s development partner.

The indicative submission from Coplan is for a development comprising 476 flats in three high-rise towers next to the railway station in the town centre.. This will sit above approximately 4,400 m2 of new commercial space.

To accommodate the new development existing properties will have to be acquired – by compulsory purchase order if necessary.

Woking Borough Council leader David Bittleston expressed his delight. “I am delighted that we are moving to the next phase for the continued growth and evolution of Woking, which will be a huge boost to the local economy and will complement our Victoria Square development,” he said. “Our chosen partner, Coplan, has a wealth of experience, successfully delivering similar schemes for local authorities and we look forward to working with them as we re-energise and reinvigorate the area.”

With Coplan now on board, a full planning application will developed and submitted to the planning authority. Assuming permission is granted, it is anticipated that works will start on site in 2021.