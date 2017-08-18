New Zealand’s ready-mix production remains near record levels

More than a million cubic metres of ready-mix concrete were produced in New Zealand in the second quarter of this year.

The figure was close to record levels and continued the high levels of the past two years, said Stats NZ.

Production in the June 2017 quarter was 1.03 million cubic metres, down 2% from the June 2016 quarter, when it was at a record 1.05 million cubic metres.

“Ready-mix concrete production has been running above 1 million cubic metres per quarter for over a year, except in March quarters,” construction statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said. “This June quarter, enough concrete was produced to build almost 69 Sky Towers.”

Auckland region accounted for more than one-third of the total ready-mix concrete production. At 377,000m3 in the June 2017 quarter, this was down 2% from the same quarter in 2016.

In Canterbury region, 176,000m3 of ready-mix concrete was produced in the June 2017 quarter, down 17% from the June 2016 quarter.

Nationally, ready-mix production totalled 4.07 million cubic metres in the year ended June 2017. At a recent low point (the year ended December 2011), ready-mix production was 2.64 million cubic metres.

Figures for building consents issued shows that in the year ended June 2017, non-residential building consents totalled NZ$6.2bn – up 1.6% from the June 2016 year. Over the same period more than 30,000 new homes were given concent, up 4.7% from the June 2016 year.