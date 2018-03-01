North Midland recruits plant director

North Midland Construction has recruited former Travis Perkins regional director Robert Walsh as plant and transport director.

Robert Walsh has previously worked at Balfour Beatty and Mabey Hire, as well as Travis Perkins.

He will be based at NM Group’s head office in Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, with responsibility for the strategic direction of the departments and support for the plant and transport teams.

He said: “I am thrilled to become part of the NM Group family. The plant and transport departments play a vital role across our operations. Spanning all our divisions, we support multi-sector logistics throughout the UK – including major civil engineering works and construction projects.”

NM Group chief executive John Homer said: “Robert is an outstanding addition to our senior management team, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise that will greatly benefit the business. We strive to attract the very best candidates to NM Group and I am delighted to welcome Robert on board.”