Nulty expands Middle East team

UK-based architectural lighting design consultancy Nulty has expanded its team in the Middle East with the appointment of a new associate.

The appointment of Amy Rossetti as associate comes six months after the launch of Nulty’s Beirut studio, which was established to provide further support to the team in the UAE and assist with the expanding needs of the projects within the region and beyond. The Dubai studio has seen rapid growth since launching two years ago with a growing design team headed up by director Mark Vowles.

Rossetti worked in London following university before leaving for the Middle East where she worked as a design director. She said: “ My experience within the region has given me invaluable insight and Nulty was an obvious choice for me. I have long been inspired by the company and the projects they are working on, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to join this growing and talented team.”

The last two years have seen the Dubai studio deliver projects across the retail, residential, commercial and hospitality sectors. In 2017 the studio won ‘retail lighting project of the year’ at the Light Middle East Awards for its work on the Bloomingdale’s department store Kuwait.