O'Rourke northern director jumps to Broadley

Leeds-based construction contractor Broadley Group has recruited Laing O’Rourke director Dan Doherty to be its chief operations director.

Dan Doherty was previously director of Laing O’ Rourke Northern Division where he led projects including Leeds Trinity (£200m), Barnsley schools (£300m), Meadowhall refurbishment (£70m), Yorkshire Schools (£110m) and the Hepworth Art Gallery (£30m).

At Broadley Group he will be in charge of new business development and overseeing operations.

“The Broadley Group has fantastic potential prospects, coupled with a great reputation and passionate people,” he said. “I am looking forward to harnessing this and driving the business forward to a new level.”

Chairman Gary Broadley said: “With the ever-changing business activity and the rapid growth of our business, Dan will lead the operation and commercial teams to help us manage and deliver our current pipeline and future workload.

“Dan brings extensive experience to develop operations and deliver profit from current and future contracts for The Broadley Group. His vast experience and knowledge will be essential to help and support the delivery teams and to assist the board in running our business. I am very excited for the future and I am confident we will all reap the benefits and efficiencies that I believe Dan will bring.”

Broadley started in the 1960s as a decorating business. In January 2016 Leeds-based Parklane Group, a customer for 20 years, bought a 50% share in the business.