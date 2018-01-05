ORR chair agrees to one more year

Stephen Glaister has been reappointed as the chair of the Office of Rail & Road for one more year but a new person will take over in 2019.

The Office of Rail & Road (ORR) is the statutory regulator for the UK rail network. It also monitors the performance of Highways England in its management of the strategic road network in England.

Mr Glaister, 72 this year, was appointed to the ORR board in 2015 and chair in 2016. He is also emeritus professor of transport and infrastructure at the Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering, Imperial College London.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “I am grateful that Professor Glaister has agreed to stay on this year to continue the excellent work he has been doing. It is vital we maintain a strong, independent regulator to deliver a safe UK rail network as well as value for money for taxpayers and other funders. His knowledge and experience will ensure that continues.”

The search for a replacement to take up the chair of ORR from 2019 will take place in early 2018, the Department for Transport said.