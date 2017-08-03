Parsons team picked for world’s longest suspension bridge

A Parsons-led joint venture has been appointed to support the Turkish government during construction of the world’s longest suspension bridge.

The Turkish Directorate of Highways (KGM) has awarded the joint venture of Parsons and with Tekfen Engineerin a contract for engineering consultancy, construction support and construction supervision and inspection services for the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge and Malkara-Çanakkale Motorway project.

The structure will be the longest suspension bridge in the world. It will have a record-setting 2,023m main span – the exact number chosen to represents both the expected opening date of 2023 and the centennial of the Turkish Republic.

The US$2.8bn Çanakkale Bridge will be built 200km southwest of Istanbul, spanning the Dardanelles Strait. Construction of the project will be carried out by a consortium of Daelim, SK E&C and Turkey’s Yapi Limak. The official groundbreaking took place in March.