News » International » Parsons team picked for world’s longest suspension bridge » published 3 Aug 2017
Parsons team picked for world’s longest suspension bridge
A Parsons-led joint venture has been appointed to support the Turkish government during construction of the world’s longest suspension bridge.
The Turkish Directorate of Highways (KGM) has awarded the joint venture of Parsons and with Tekfen Engineerin a contract for engineering consultancy, construction support and construction supervision and inspection services for the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge and Malkara-Çanakkale Motorway project.
The structure will be the longest suspension bridge in the world. It will have a record-setting 2,023m main span – the exact number chosen to represents both the expected opening date of 2023 and the centennial of the Turkish Republic.
The US$2.8bn Çanakkale Bridge will be built 200km southwest of Istanbul, spanning the Dardanelles Strait. Construction of the project will be carried out by a consortium of Daelim, SK E&C and Turkey’s Yapi Limak. The official groundbreaking took place in March.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 3 Aug 2017 (last updated on 3 Aug 2017).