Perfect Circle picked to support Milton Keynes expansion

Milton Keynes Council has appointed the Perfect Circle consortium as lead consultant on £52m-worth of capital development projects.

Perfect Circle is a consortium of Pick Everard, Gleeds and Aecom. It got the work through Scape Group’s built environment consultancy services (BECS) framework.

The contract covers of four separate projects: the new-build Western Expansion Secondary School; a purpose-built health centre; an extension to St Mary & St Giles Primary School in Stony Stratford; and a multi-storey car park next to Milton Keynes railway station.

All told, the works will provide more than 2,200 primary and secondary school places for local families, 700 car park spaces at Milton Keynes railway station and improved greater primary care health facilities for the area’s expanding population.

Perfect Circle will provide project and cost management services and propose cost-effective solutions through early design and contract involvement.

Gleeds director Jon Enever said: “These exciting projects are going to completely open up this part of Milton Keynes and we look forward to working with the council to deliver much needed facilities to support the expanding local community.”

The developments are scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2018, and complete by the end of 2019.