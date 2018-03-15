News » UK » Perfect Circle picked to support Milton Keynes expansion » published 15 Mar 2018
Perfect Circle picked to support Milton Keynes expansion
Milton Keynes Council has appointed the Perfect Circle consortium as lead consultant on £52m-worth of capital development projects.
Perfect Circle is a consortium of Pick Everard, Gleeds and Aecom. It got the work through Scape Group’s built environment consultancy services (BECS) framework.
The contract covers of four separate projects: the new-build Western Expansion Secondary School; a purpose-built health centre; an extension to St Mary & St Giles Primary School in Stony Stratford; and a multi-storey car park next to Milton Keynes railway station.
All told, the works will provide more than 2,200 primary and secondary school places for local families, 700 car park spaces at Milton Keynes railway station and improved greater primary care health facilities for the area’s expanding population.
Perfect Circle will provide project and cost management services and propose cost-effective solutions through early design and contract involvement.
Gleeds director Jon Enever said: “These exciting projects are going to completely open up this part of Milton Keynes and we look forward to working with the council to deliver much needed facilities to support the expanding local community.”
The developments are scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2018, and complete by the end of 2019.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 15 Mar 2018 (last updated on 15 Mar 2018).