Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

News » Plant » Piletec targets expansion with standalone attachments division » published 25 Oct 2017

Piletec targets expansion with standalone attachments division

Piletec has launched a separate attachments division to expand to sectors beyond its core piling and pile cropping market.

Piletec is gunning for new markets by diversifying its range of attachment Above: Piletec is gunning for new markets by diversifying its range of attachment

Piletec supplies piling equipment to the construction industry and is a subsidiary of Groundforce, itself part of the listed Vp group.

Its portfolio of excavator-mounted attachments currently includes only vibrators and pile breakers. However, the new division is now adding mini crushers and shears, multi-processors, grabs, hydraulic compactors and hammers, and digging and re-handling clamshells, to name just a few – basically anything that uses a hydraulic excavator’s linkage, the company says, to access new sectors such as demolition, waste & recycling, agriculture and forestry.

The goal is to be market leader within three years.

The business has a sales team of seven, supported by the 25-strong sales team at Groundforce.

Piletec director Bill Gorton said: “Previously we had focussed on supplying equipment allied to the piling industry but we found we were losing hires because people wanted a one-stop-shop for attachments which are increasingly being used to save costs.

“This new business is a natural extension to our current offerings within Piletec and as well as meeting our customers’ needs also gives us access to revenue sectors which will benefit from the decades of experience our personnel have built up offering guidance on the best solutions.”

 

This article was published on 25 Oct 2017 (last updated on 25 Oct 2017).

