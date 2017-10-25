Piletec targets expansion with standalone attachments division

Piletec has launched a separate attachments division to expand to sectors beyond its core piling and pile cropping market.

Piletec supplies piling equipment to the construction industry and is a subsidiary of Groundforce, itself part of the listed Vp group.

Its portfolio of excavator-mounted attachments currently includes only vibrators and pile breakers. However, the new division is now adding mini crushers and shears, multi-processors, grabs, hydraulic compactors and hammers, and digging and re-handling clamshells, to name just a few – basically anything that uses a hydraulic excavator’s linkage, the company says, to access new sectors such as demolition, waste & recycling, agriculture and forestry.

The goal is to be market leader within three years.

The business has a sales team of seven, supported by the 25-strong sales team at Groundforce.

Piletec director Bill Gorton said: “Previously we had focussed on supplying equipment allied to the piling industry but we found we were losing hires because people wanted a one-stop-shop for attachments which are increasingly being used to save costs.

“This new business is a natural extension to our current offerings within Piletec and as well as meeting our customers’ needs also gives us access to revenue sectors which will benefit from the decades of experience our personnel have built up offering guidance on the best solutions.”