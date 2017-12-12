Plans in for Digbeth PRS scheme

Developer All Saints Living is hoping to start construction in summer 2018 of a large private rented sector development in Birmingham.

All Saints Living has bought a former industrial site in Digbeth, called Westminster Works, and proposes creating 253, one- and two-bedroomed apartments for private rent. A planning application has been lodged with the city council and a decision is expected early next year.

Part of the Tyneside based High Street Group, the developer has recently started work on Newcastle’s tallest building – the 26-storey Hadrian’s Tower. And with similar schemes in Milton Keynes, Warrington and Salford, the company is engaged in the creation of around 800 apartments on developments valued in excess of £200m. All Saints Living posted profits of £26m in 2016.

Westminster Works is a key brownfield redevelopment site in the Digbeth area, on the corner of Alcester Street and Moseley Street, next to the Paragon Hotel. Abandoned industrial buildings currently occupying the site will be demolished to make way for a new eight-storey block that has been designed by architect Glancy Nicholls in the vernacular of Digbeth’s agro-industrial heritage.