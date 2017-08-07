News » Plant » Plant and labour suppliers form HS2 alliance » published 7 Aug 2017
Plant and labour suppliers form HS2 alliance
An alliance of 10 suppliers of construction machinery and manpower has been formed to support the HS2 project.
The Connect alliance is led by A-Plant, L Lynch, P Flannery Plant Hire and Fortel to offer contractors an integrated 'one stop shop' with leading edge equipment.
It also includes Ainscough Crane Hire, Selwood Pumps, MGF Excavation Safety Solutions, Morson Group, VGC and Citrus Training.
Together the 10 companies have an equipment inventory worth £1.5bn across nearly 500 locations.
Dave Harris, commercial director at A-Plant, said: “Connect is a collaborative group of like-minded companies offering a broad range of services and solutions to HS2 and its contractors. We have come together across traditionally distinct categories of plant equipment, labour, training and operated and non-operated plant solutions, offering an integrated innovative supply chain.”
Mr Harris added: "The challenges for HS2 are labour supply, labour skills, equipment innovation and safer, environmentally and community conscious equipment specifications. The Connect alliance is confident that together we will be able to meet these challenges, providing everything required across the categories of plant and skilled people.”
JCB chief innovation officer Tim Burnhope said that HS2 was set to have a major impact on “how industry collaborates and how construction equipment is made".
Roger Garnham, major accounts manager for Flannery Plant, said: "The Connect Alliance is game changing in its approach to a major infrastructure project – it's an opportunity for businesses to collaborate and offer our services and skills as part of a package for HS2."
