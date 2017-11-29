Plumbers' wages up nearly 10%

Self-employed builders in England and Wales have seen a year-on-year increase in average weekly earnings of 3.8%, with plumbers leading the way.

Payroll services provider Hudson Contract analysed the payroll data of more than 2,200 construction firms. It found that plumbers experienced the highest increase in earnings (9.4%) followed by those working in demolition and wrecking (8.3%), and insulation (8.2%). Electrical (-0.1%) and steel & timber frame erection (-4.5%) saw the biggest decreases in pay, year-on-year.

The biggest drop in average weekly pay was experienced in Wales which saw a 4.1% decrease in earnings, followed by a 0.3% decrease in London. Earnings for those in the West Midlands and the Southwest remained the same year-on-year.

Ian Anfield, managing director of Hudson Contract, said: “It’s been a year of uncertainty in the construction industry with the surprise general election and the implications of Brexit remaining unclear. Weather has also put a dampener on things on a few occasions, with storm Doris back in February and heavy rainfall throughout the summer months.

“However, it is encouraging to see that on a national level, subcontractors have experienced an uplift of 3.8% in earnings despite these factors – highlighting confidence in the sector and a positive picture overall.”