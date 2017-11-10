Precast firm strengthens boards

Stockport-based SCC Design Build has appointed three new directors.

Carl Sherwood has been promoted to procurement director, while David Morris takes over as financial director and Jim Durkan becomes commercial director.

The new appointments follow the concrete fabricator’s involvement with several major projects including the Holbeck Urban Village development in Leeds, the Pomona Island site in Manchester, and schemes at the universities of Sheffield and Leeds.

SCC Design Build makes concrete frames and architectural precast cladding panels.

Managing director Eamon McDonnell said: “It’s been a landmark year for the business and the newly strengthened board of directors give us an edge going forward, due to the combined experience it now offers.”