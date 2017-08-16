Prichard’s boosted by plant investment

Welsh demolition contractor Prichard’s has reported a boom in production after investing in new crushing and screening plant.

Prichard’s, based in Llantrisant, has taken delivery of a Terex Finlay 883+ Spaleck and a Terex Finlay 893 in the last six months, supplied by Finlay Plant SW.

Since then the business has seen an increase in its soil and stone production at its Project Yellow site in Pontyclun, one of the company’s four recycling yards.

The Terex Finlay 883+ Spaleck is producing a top grade 15mm soil whilst the 893 machine is screening all the construction and demolition waste brought to the site.

The 883+ Spaleck has 3D and Flip-Flow technology for nearly blockage-free screening. It can process shredded metal as well as coal, soil and wood.

The 893 is producing subsoil and two clean stone products to crush.

Director Tom Prichard said: “The operators are very happy with both units. I’m confident that the plant will continue to increase our productivity and ability to supply our customers with the products they exactly require.”

