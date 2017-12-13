Purchasing system opened for fire suppression systems

Public sector procurement group Fusion21 has launched an electronic purchasing system for fire suppression systems and associated works.

It expects up to £150m of goods and services to be purchased through the portal over the five-year term. It goes live in March 2018.

Fusion 21 claims that its dynamic purchasing system (DPS) is the first on the market to provide a complete fire safety solution suitable for the social housing sector and public sector buildings of any scale across the UK.

It offers three specialised lots:

Lot 1: Management of the Design, Supply, Installation and Maintenance of Fire Suppression Systems & Fire Safety Works (worth £100m)

Lot 2: Design, Supply, Installation and Maintenance of Sprinkler Systems (worth £30m)

Lot 3: Design, Supply, Installation and Maintenance of Water Mist & Associated Systems (worth £20m).

The purchasing system will remain open for new suppliers throughout its duration, giving it the flexibility to respond to any changes in legislation or the marketplace.

Interested suppliers are required to complete a PAS91 questionnaire; those registered on Constructionline need only provide their registration number and answer the DPS specific questions.

The DPS is now available on www.mytenders.co.uk under Notice ID DEC149518.