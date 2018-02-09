Queensland wind farm project set to create 200 construction jobs

Some 200 jobs are expected to be created in the construction of a newly approved wind farm in North Queensland, Australia.

The AU$200m (£109m) Lakeland Wind Farm will generate enough power to supply more than 50,000 homes.

Minister for state development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning Cameron Dick said that the approval of the wind farm bring significant investment to the region. “The proposed development by Windlab Limited involves 30 wind turbines and ancillary infrastructure and will take almost a year to construct,” he said. “The farm will produce around 100 megawatts of power for North Queensland, connected via the national electricity grid.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said ongoing private sector investment, like Windlab’s, was concrete endorsement of Queensland’s renewable energy policy. “Our 50 per cent renewable energy generation target by 2030 has encouraged an unprecedented level of renewable energy investment in around two dozen large-scale projects that are currently financially committed to or under construction right across the state,” he said. “When complete, these projects will more than double Queensland’s renewable energy output and produce enough electricity to power around 987,000 homes.”

Member for Cook Cynthia Lui said: “The approval of this project is a real coup for the Cape York Peninsula because we know this project means jobs and investment in our community, which will be a boost for our local economy and a win for jobseekers in the Lakeland area and surrounds,” she said.