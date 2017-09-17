Ramboll picked for 18ha Abu Dhabi scheme

Ramboll has been appointed as lead consultant for developer Imkan’s planned AED2bn (£400m) Makers District in Abu Dhabi.

The consultancy contract is valued at AED120m.

The project is a major waterfront community comprising a mix of residential, hospitality, commercial and retail space spread across 18ha on Reem Island.

Ramboll will provide lead consultancy services on the first phase of Makers District, working alongside international architects Big and MVRDV.

Imkan CEO Walid El Hindi said: “We are delighted to appoint Ramboll as the lead consultant for the first phase of Makers District. This is testament to our approach of entering partnerships with global firms with a proven track record in delivering truly outstanding projects.

“Makers District is the first development of its kind in the region. We conducted extensive research on the needs and aspirations of young, highly networked and creative workers who currently have a limited choice in where they live and work. Makers District is a community that fills this gap by responding to the rise of the maker movement - a social movement with an artisan spirit. With a vibrant hub, it will become the new beating heart of Abu Dhabi and will herald a new type of real estate development that will benefit end-users, investors and the wider community.”

The scheme, which is scheduled for completion in 2020, is set to have over 1,000 residential units and 11,000m2 of commercial and retail space.