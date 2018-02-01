News » UK » Rescue package starts to reach Carillion apprentices » published 1 Feb 2018
Rescue package starts to reach Carillion apprentices
The Construction Industry Training Board reports that it has so far secured job offers for 553 of Carillion’s 1400 stranded apprentices.
Carillion’s apprentices were left in limbo when the contractor field for insolvency on 15th January. The CITB responded by setting up a project team, in partnership with the government and construction employers, to assist with the retention and redeployment of Carillion apprentices.
CITB has contacted more than 40,000 construction employers and more than 850 responded with job opportunities.
On the 18th and 19th January, 11 events were hosted by CITB, outlining the support on offer to apprentices to help them find new apprenticeship opportunities.
CITB head of apprenticeships Gillian Cain said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to help so many former Carillion apprentices. So many small firms have been critical in finding these roles but the job is not done. I want to reassure those who have not yet received job offers that the team at CITB will continue to do everything they can to help apprentices find new employers and get on with their training. We are confident that with industry support we can get all apprentices back on track very soon.”
