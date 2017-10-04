RG Carter brings shop builder on board

Retail property expert Nigel Keen has joined the board of RG Carter Construction as a non-executive director.

Nigel Keen was until recently group property services director for the John Lewis Partnership, and a member of the Waitrose board for 15 years. Before that he was Tesco’s construction director.

He began his career as a quantity surveyor in private practice.

Robert Carter, chairman of the RG Carter Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome Nigel to the board of RG Carter Construction. His appointment is part of the ongoing implementation of our plan for ensuring business continuity in the coming years, and his wide-ranging experience will be extremely valuable to our development as a firm.”

Nigel Keen is credited with helping Waitrose expand from 146 stores to 352. He also oversaw the building of 10 new John Lewis department stores and 14 John Lewis At Home branches as well as the rebuilding of the Peter Jones store in London.