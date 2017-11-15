Rugby School brings in Stepnell for new boarding house

Contractor Stepnell, which has its national head office in Rugby, has been appointed by Rugby School for a £5.5m construction contract to build a new boarding house.

The three-storey building will be the first new house built by the school since 1938. It will provide en-suite single rooms for 60 boarders as well as communal rooms and accommodation for a housemaster, assistant housemaster and matron. Designed by GSSArchitecture, it will have a double-height atrium as well as a roof terrace at first-floor level. Bathroom pods will be manufactured offsite and craned into place.

The Stepnell team is scheduled to complete the new building in early 2019.

The project is the first element of a major refurbishment programme for all the school’s existing boarding house buildings.

Stepnell construction director Bill Haynes said: “We are extremely pleased to be working with Rugby School once again through this latest project, delivering high-quality, beautifully-designed contemporary accommodation for students and staff. A crucial focus for our experienced construction team will be careful scheduling and close liaison with the school to ensure that the construction programme causes the minimum of disruption to the surrounding school site, which will remain occupied during the work.”

Previous schemes delivered by Stepnell for Rugby School include the refurbishment of the science schools and an extension to the sports hall.