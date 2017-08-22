News » UK » Sales growth for building products » published 22 Aug 2017
Sales growth for building products
Latest data from the Builders Merchants Building Index (BMBI) shows UK builders merchants growing their daily sales by 5.3% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to Q2 2016.
There were two fewer trading days in Q2 2017 than in 2016 (61 against 63), but total sales in Q2 were still 1.9% higher in 2017 than 2016.
For the first six months of the year UK builders merchants’ sales were 3.8% higher in 2017 than 2016. The number of trading days was the same for each year.
Richard Frankcom, manager at GfK, which collates the data, said: “The BMBI report shows strong value growth in the first half of 2017, up 3.8% year on year. Quarter 2 has slowed compared to Quarter 1 in absolute terms but the timing of Easter shifted the bank holiday closings into the second quarter affecting the quarter on quarter positions. For this reason reviewing the year to date provides the clearest indication of market performance. Value growth year on year for the first half of 2017 was driven by the major categories of Timber and Joinery (+4.6% – particularly Cladding and Stairs &Stair Parts) and Heavy Building Materials (+4.1% – primarily Lintels, Roofing Products and Bricks and Blocks). Only Services and Work & Safety Wear have shown decline.”
|
VALUE EX VAT
|
Index
|
Q3 2015
|
Q4 2015
|
Q1 2016
|
Q2 2016
|
Q3 2016
|
Q4 2016
|
Q1 2017
|
Q2 2017
|
Total Builders Merchants
|
100
|
108.7
|
95.4
|
99.8
|
113.6
|
112.9
|
100.9
|
106.0
|
116.0
|
Timber & Joinery Products
|
100
|
108.3
|
96.6
|
100.0
|
109.0
|
111.1
|
100.7
|
107.1
|
112.3
|
Heavy Building Materials
|
100
|
108.9
|
94.5
|
99.3
|
114.1
|
113.6
|
101.4
|
105.7
|
116.9
|
Decorating
|
100
|
110.4
|
98.1
|
99.6
|
107.0
|
110.0
|
98.2
|
101.7
|
107.2
|
Tools
|
100
|
102.5
|
95.1
|
97.8
|
103.5
|
102.8
|
97.3
|
106.7
|
104.7
|
Workwear & Safetywear
|
100
|
108.0
|
104.9
|
108.2
|
100.1
|
99.4
|
105.5
|
108.8
|
95.3
|
Ironmongery
|
100
|
109.1
|
101.6
|
107.5
|
112.2
|
115.5
|
107.4
|
115.3
|
117.9
|
Landscaping
|
100
|
115.9
|
81.3
|
89.9
|
142.2
|
127.0
|
89.8
|
96.1
|
146.0
|
Plumbing, Heating & Electrical
|
100
|
104.1
|
109.0
|
112.0
|
105.2
|
105.3
|
113.9
|
119.9
|
106.0
|
Renewables & Water Saving
|
100
|
82.5
|
90.5
|
74.1
|
69.1
|
66.5
|
59.0
|
78.2
|
69.4
|
Kitchens & Bathrooms
|
100
|
106.6
|
98.5
|
103.7
|
104.1
|
106.1
|
104.7
|
110.6
|
109.6
|
Miscellaneous
|
100
|
103.4
|
99.0
|
108.1
|
111.3
|
115.1
|
109.4
|
115.5
|
112.5
|
Services
|
100
|
107.9
|
99.0
|
101.0
|
114.7
|
113.9
|
98.9
|
99.3
|
107.6
Source: GfK's Builders Merchants Total Category Report – July 2014 to June 2017
The Builders Merchants Building Index (BMBI) tracks builders’ merchants’ actual sales to builders and contractors using GfK’s Builders’ Merchant Point of Sale Tracking Data. The BMBI represents over 80% of the value of the builders' merchants' market.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 22 Aug 2017 (last updated on 22 Aug 2017).