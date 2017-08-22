Sales growth for building products

Latest data from the Builders Merchants Building Index (BMBI) shows UK builders merchants growing their daily sales by 5.3% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to Q2 2016.

There were two fewer trading days in Q2 2017 than in 2016 (61 against 63), but total sales in Q2 were still 1.9% higher in 2017 than 2016.

For the first six months of the year UK builders merchants’ sales were 3.8% higher in 2017 than 2016. The number of trading days was the same for each year.

Richard Frankcom, manager at GfK, which collates the data, said: “The BMBI report shows strong value growth in the first half of 2017, up 3.8% year on year. Quarter 2 has slowed compared to Quarter 1 in absolute terms but the timing of Easter shifted the bank holiday closings into the second quarter affecting the quarter on quarter positions. For this reason reviewing the year to date provides the clearest indication of market performance. Value growth year on year for the first half of 2017 was driven by the major categories of Timber and Joinery (+4.6% – particularly Cladding and Stairs &Stair Parts) and Heavy Building Materials (+4.1% – primarily Lintels, Roofing Products and Bricks and Blocks). Only Services and Work & Safety Wear have shown decline.”

VALUE EX VAT Index Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Total Builders Merchants 100 108.7 95.4 99.8 113.6 112.9 100.9 106.0 116.0 Timber & Joinery Products 100 108.3 96.6 100.0 109.0 111.1 100.7 107.1 112.3 Heavy Building Materials 100 108.9 94.5 99.3 114.1 113.6 101.4 105.7 116.9 Decorating 100 110.4 98.1 99.6 107.0 110.0 98.2 101.7 107.2 Tools 100 102.5 95.1 97.8 103.5 102.8 97.3 106.7 104.7 Workwear & Safetywear 100 108.0 104.9 108.2 100.1 99.4 105.5 108.8 95.3 Ironmongery 100 109.1 101.6 107.5 112.2 115.5 107.4 115.3 117.9 Landscaping 100 115.9 81.3 89.9 142.2 127.0 89.8 96.1 146.0 Plumbing, Heating & Electrical 100 104.1 109.0 112.0 105.2 105.3 113.9 119.9 106.0 Renewables & Water Saving 100 82.5 90.5 74.1 69.1 66.5 59.0 78.2 69.4 Kitchens & Bathrooms 100 106.6 98.5 103.7 104.1 106.1 104.7 110.6 109.6 Miscellaneous 100 103.4 99.0 108.1 111.3 115.1 109.4 115.5 112.5 Services 100 107.9 99.0 101.0 114.7 113.9 98.9 99.3 107.6

Source: GfK's Builders Merchants Total Category Report – July 2014 to June 2017

The Builders Merchants Building Index (BMBI) tracks builders’ merchants’ actual sales to builders and contractors using GfK’s Builders’ Merchant Point of Sale Tracking Data. The BMBI represents over 80% of the value of the builders' merchants' market.