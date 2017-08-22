Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » Sales growth for building products » published 22 Aug 2017

Sales growth for building products

Latest data from the Builders Merchants Building Index (BMBI) shows UK builders merchants growing their daily sales by 5.3% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to Q2 2016.

Click on graph to enlarge Above: Click on graph to enlarge

There were two fewer trading days in Q2 2017 than in 2016 (61 against 63), but total sales in Q2 were still 1.9% higher in 2017 than 2016.

For the first six months of the year UK builders merchants’ sales were 3.8% higher in 2017 than 2016. The number of trading days was the same for each year.

Richard Frankcom, manager at GfK, which collates the data, said: “The BMBI report shows strong value growth in the first half of 2017, up 3.8% year on year. Quarter 2 has slowed compared to Quarter 1 in absolute terms but the timing of Easter shifted the bank holiday closings into the second quarter affecting the quarter on quarter positions. For this reason reviewing the year to date provides the clearest indication of market performance. Value growth year on year for the first half of 2017 was driven by the major categories of Timber and Joinery (+4.6% – particularly Cladding and Stairs &Stair Parts) and Heavy Building Materials (+4.1% – primarily Lintels, Roofing Products and Bricks and Blocks). Only Services and Work & Safety Wear have shown decline.”

 

VALUE EX VAT

Index

Q3 2015

Q4 2015

Q1 2016

Q2 2016

Q3 2016

Q4 2016

Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Total Builders Merchants

100

108.7

95.4

99.8

113.6

112.9

100.9

106.0

116.0

Timber & Joinery Products

100

108.3

96.6

100.0

109.0

111.1

100.7

107.1

112.3

Heavy Building Materials

100

108.9

94.5

99.3

114.1

113.6

101.4

105.7

116.9

Decorating

100

110.4

98.1

99.6

107.0

110.0

98.2

101.7

107.2

Tools

100

102.5

95.1

97.8

103.5

102.8

97.3

106.7

104.7

Workwear & Safetywear

100

108.0

104.9

108.2

100.1

99.4

105.5

108.8

95.3

Ironmongery

100

109.1

101.6

107.5

112.2

115.5

107.4

115.3

117.9

Landscaping

100

115.9

81.3

89.9

142.2

127.0

89.8

96.1

146.0

Plumbing, Heating & Electrical

100

104.1

109.0

112.0

105.2

105.3

113.9

119.9

106.0

Renewables & Water Saving

100

82.5

90.5

74.1

69.1

66.5

59.0

78.2

69.4

Kitchens & Bathrooms

100

106.6

98.5

103.7

104.1

106.1

104.7

110.6

109.6

Miscellaneous

100

103.4

99.0

108.1

111.3

115.1

109.4

115.5

112.5

Services

100

107.9

99.0

101.0

114.7

113.9

98.9

99.3

107.6

Source: GfK's Builders Merchants Total Category Report – July 2014 to June 2017

 

The Builders Merchants Building Index (BMBI) tracks builders’ merchants’ actual sales to builders and contractors using GfK’s Builders’ Merchant Point of Sale Tracking Data. The BMBI represents over 80% of the value of the builders' merchants' market.

 

 

 

This article was published on 22 Aug 2017 (last updated on 22 Aug 2017).

