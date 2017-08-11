Scaffold collapse leads to £27k fine

A Dorset based company has been fined £27,000 after a scaffold collapsed only narrowly missed a passer-by.

Poole Magistrates’ Court heard how Swanage & Dorset Scaffolding & Roofing had been contracted to erect scaffolding at the industrial unit in Alder Hills Business Park, Wallisdown, Poole to provide edge protection for work to be carried out on the roof.

The scaffolding collapsed on 14th September 2015, narrowly avoiding an office worker as they left the building but resulting in serious damage to parked cars.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that the company had failed to ensure the scaffolding provided was suitably designed and installed to prevent collapse during use. The company failed to ensure the scaffolding was suitably attached to the building to withstand foreseeable wind loads.

Swanage & Dorset Scaffolding & Roofing Ltd of Romany Centre Business Park, Wareham Road, Poole pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 19 (2) of the Construction Design and Management Regulations 2015.

It was £27,000 and ordered to pay costs of £4,051.

HSE principal inspector Helena Tinton said after the hearing: “The company failed to ensure the scaffolding was properly secured to the building to avoid it putting workers and members of the public at risk of it collapsing in high winds.

“It is very lucky nobody was injured as result of this incident. All duty holders have the responsibility to ensure all scaffolding work is properly designed and installed by competent workers.”