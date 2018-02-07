Scotland’s BrewDog to build Brisbane brewery

Scottish craft beer firm BrewDog has picked Brisbane as the site for construction of its first Australian brewery and has appointed a developer for the AU$30m project.

BrewDog carried out a nationwide search before deciding to build on the Brisbane River, thanks to support from the state government’s Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund.

Minister for state development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning Cameron Dick said the Scottish brewer planned to work with local developer NPD Property Group to build the AU$30m production brewery and tap room on an 11,000m2 greenfield site in the Metroplex complex at Murrarie.

“BrewDog’s choice of Brisbane over other interstate locations to open its first brewery outside of the UK and the US is a strong vote of confidence in our state from one of the world’s most successful independent breweries,” he said. “This project will begin generating jobs for Queenslanders immediately, with 60 construction jobs ready to roll and a total 235 jobs expected to be created by this project over the next 10 years, simultaneously supporting local jobseekers and fuelling the state's economy for years to come.”

BrewDog was founded in north east Scotland in 2007 by school friends James Watt and Martin Dickie, who now operate two major breweries in the UK and the US as well as more than 50 bars across the globe, with 800 staff members on their team.

Dickie said: “We’re committed to giving our Australian fans the freshest possible BrewDog beer and by setting up in Queensland, we’re one step closer to making this happen. We’re looking forward to sharing Aussie-brewed Punk IPA with Brisbane locals at our riverfront brewery taproom.”

The brewery said that it fully intent on hitting the ground running and construction will start in Brisbane very soon.

